Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse inside her multimillion mansion in Santa Barbara

The former actress purchased the house with Prince Harry back in June

Meghan Markle has shared a rare glimpse inside her multimillion dollar mansion in Santa Barbara.

The Duchess of Sussex purchased the house with Prince Harry back in June, for a reported $14.7 million.

This week, Meghan appeared in a special video to mark the one year anniversary of The Smart Set Capsule Collection – which she launched with her patronage Smart Works in 2019.

Meghan made an appearance via video call, which was filmed in front of a grand stone fireplace.

The former actress looked stunning in a chic white blazer, as she sat at their dining table.

According to the MailOnline, Harry and Meghan purchased the nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion in upscale Montecito on June 18 for $14,650,000.

The 18,000-square-foot home, which was built in 2003, is located close to properties owned by their celebrity pals, including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

The couple finally purchased their first home in the US, after they had issues with privacy while staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills.

Harry and Meghan are currently fighting to uncover the identity of a photographer who snapped “illegal” drone photos of their one-year-old son Archie in the backyard.

