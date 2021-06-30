This is why Prince Charles won’t attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue

The statue will be unveiled at Kensington Palace on Thursday

This is why Prince Charles won’t attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s...

Prince Charles won’t attend the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

According to The Times, the Prince of Wales has decided against attended the event, as he fears it could “resurface old wounds”.

The 72-year-old was married to Diana for 11 years before they separated in 1992, and divorced in 1996 – one year before she was killed in a car accident in Paris.

Charles and Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, commissioned a statue of their late mother back in 2017.

The monument will be erected at Kensington Palace on July 1st, which would have been her 60th birthday.

William and Harry will put on a united front at the ceremony, but their father Prince Charles will be away in Scotland.

A source told the newspaper: “These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful.”

“Since Diana’s death, he has felt it best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it.”