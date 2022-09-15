This is why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world will descend upon London to pay their respects to the late monarch – who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

The Royal family will wear military uniforms, suits and black outfits for the funeral, and female members of the family will wear a black veiled hat.

Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk told Page Six: “The tradition of mourning veils dates back several centuries, and has a basis in monastic dress.”

She added that the piece “was often considered to be ‘armour’ and would shield their grief from the public.”

Jessica explained that “the length and style of veil has changed” over the years, and more modern veils are “often shorter and made of transparent materials.”

The Queen, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother wore full black veils to mourn the death of King George VI in 1952.

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, wore a shorter, netted style veil to Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

It is likely we will see several of the family members, including Meghan Markle and Kate, wear the accessory for the Queen’s funeral next week.

