This is the bestselling beauty product Meghan Markle swears by

Want to know how Meghan Markle gets her lashes looking super long?

In 2014, the Duchess of Sussex shared her top beauty tips with Allure, and revealed which products she swore by.

The former Suits star said at the time: “I use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”

The RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner enhances the look of lashes, protects them against breakage, while also improving their health, flexibility and strength.

The award-winning serum is vegan friendly and cruelty-free, and is also free from parabens, Phthalates, BHT, Gluten and oil.

To use this product, ensure you have removed any makeup from your eyes and apply a thin line directly to your eyelashes, above the lash line. Let it dry completely before applying additional beauty products, and apply daily for best results.

You can buy the 3.5ml serum for €130 here, or the 2ml product for €92 here.