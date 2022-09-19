The sweet way Princess Charlotte honoured Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral

Princess Charlotte was the youngest person to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The seven-year-old arrived to Westminster Abbey with her brother Prince George, 9, and mother Kate Middleton.

Charlotte and George’s younger brother Louis, 4, did not attend the state funeral as he is considered too young.

In a sweet nod to her great-grandmother, Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch pinned to her black coat to the service.

The Queen historically had a love of horses and horse-riding, which was passed down to Charlotte.

Meanwhile her mother, The Princess of Wales, wore a pearl necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen’s funeral service ended just after 12pm, and a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King began shortly afterwards.

After the procession arrives at 1pm, the Bearer Party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage to the state hearse.

The procession will continue to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will begin at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.