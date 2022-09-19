The significance of the flowers on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth took place on Monday morning.

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne lead the procession following her coffin to Westminster Abbey.

The Imperial State Crown and an array of pink flowers, as requested by King Charles, adorned Her Majesty’s coffin.

The flowers and foliage – which were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House – were chosen for their symbolism.

The flowers include rosemary for remembrance, and myrtle, an ancient symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet.

English oak symbolises the strength of love, while pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious were also included in the arrangement.

These are in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

A card in remembrance lies among the flowers, with King Charles’s goodbye message to his late mother.

Following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private family service at Windsor Castle.