The Royal Family lead tributes to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday

The Royal Family have been leading tributes to Meghan Markle on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 today, with Prince William and Kate Middleton taking to Twitter to mark the occasion.

Alongside a photo of the former Suits star, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂”

Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family, which shares updates about Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace, also paid tribute to Meghan on her special day.

They shared photos of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the couple’s son Archie, and a snap of Meghan with The Queen.

They wrote: “🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

Meghan’s father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also shared a celebratory message via the Clarence House Twitter account.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared an image of the 40-year-old smiling, and penned: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.🎈”

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dCncyhMLrQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2021

This will be Meghan’s first birthday as a mother-of-two.

The former actress and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their second child at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California on June 4 – a baby girl named Lilibet Diana.

The couple named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet, while her middle name pays tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.