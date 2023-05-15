Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ on new podcast: ‘No topic is off the table’

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she’s launching her own podcast, and has teased “no topic is off the table”.

The Duchess of York was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 – 1996, and the former couple share two daughters – Princesses Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 31.

The 63-year-old will host the podcast with her friend Sarah Thomson under the title ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah’.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Sarah wrote: “It’s about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah is out next week on all streaming platforms. Subscribe now at the link in my bio.”

The mother-of-two also added the hashtag #SpillTheTea in the caption.

A description of the podcast reads: “Join friends Sarah, Duchess of York and entrepreneur, Sarah Thomson, for candid conversations as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life.”

“With a cup of tea in hand they will talk about the weeks hot topics, and share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners’ dilemmas.”

“These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour.”

“The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked.”

The news comes after reports Fergie was “snubbed” by King Charles as she didn’t receive an official invite to his coronation at Westminster Abbey.

However, she did join the family for the King’s coronation concert in Windsor.

The Duchess later shared a photo of her and her daughters at the concert, and wrote: “Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls.”

“I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances.”

“To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful.