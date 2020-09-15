Royal fans express outrage after Meghan Markle ‘left out’ of Prince Harry’s birthday tributes

Royal fans have expressed their outrage after Meghan Markle was “left out” of Prince Harry’s birthday tributes.

The Duke of Sussex turned 36 today, with members of the Royal Family paying public tributes to Harry on his birthday.

However, fans were quick to spot that his wife Meghan failed to feature in any of the birthday tributes – with social media users labelling this act as “intentional” and “shady”.

One Instagram user commented under Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tribute post: “The shade of them using this pic rather than one including his wife.”

The news comes after the author of new royal biography Finding Freedom claimed Harry and William completely cut contact after Meghan and her husband stepped down as senior royals.

Writer Omid Scobie claimed Prince William was angry at his brother after he made the decision to go public with his plans to take a step back from royal life.

He claimed that Harry and William are still barely speaking, and Meghan and Kate Middleton are also not on speaking terms.

“They hadn’t seen each other. That’s really going to take some time to heal,” Omid said of their rift, “I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider.”

“I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model,” he added.

The author also claimed that Meghan and Kate’s relationship “never really progressed” and that they don’t personally speak.

He also said Meghan felt Kate didn’t support her during the “darkest days of her pregnancy”.

Meanwhile earlier this month, Harry and Meghan confirmed their partnership with Netflix, which is said to be worth $100 million (£75m).

A report claimed that their multi-million deal “will be scrutinised” by the royal family, with an insider telling the UK Mirror that despite stepping away from their senior positions – the couple’s commercial deals are still “subject to discussion”.

“Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives,” the source told the publication.

“However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household.”

The insider continued: “Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion. This deal with Netflix, any speaking engagements or other corporate work are examples.”

“Both the Royal Family and senior courtiers will be aware of how this looks to the public, especially as the couple have not yet paid back the £2.4million they promised to refund to the taxpayer for Frogmore Cottage, which will be their UK base.”

Since the report, Harry officially paid back all £2.4 million of the British tax payer’s money that was used to renovate his residence with Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent months renovating the residence, only to step down from senior royals and move to California instead – with many demanding the funds be repaid.

In a statement, the couple’s rep said that Prince Harry paid the full cost on his own, meaning Meghan did not contribute.

“This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family,” the statement read.

