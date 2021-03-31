The 94-year-old stepped out for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview aired

Queen Elizabeth makes her first public appearance in almost five months

Queen Elizabeth has made her first public appearance in almost five months.

The British monarch stepped out at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Runnymeade to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.

The 94-year-old stunned in a green coat with a matching hat, which was covered in daffodils and orchids.

During today’s service, prayers were said for @AusAirForce servicemen and women who have lost their lives in service of their country, and a wreath was laid on Her Majesty’s behalf bearing a note reading, ‘IN MEMORY OF THE GLORIOUS DEAD, ELIZABETH R.’ pic.twitter.com/ljVstNLGRW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 31, 2021

The royal was greeted by the Director General of the Commonwealth War Grave Commission Claire Horton, and High Commissioner for Australia George Brandis.

The Queen attended a service to mark the anniversary, while her officer laid a wreath on her behalf.

The outing comes after her husband Prince Philip was discharged from hospital following a 28-day stint, where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition and was treated for an infection.

It also marks the Queen’s first royal engagement since her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired earlier this month.

In the CBS primetime special, Harry said he’s spoken to his grandmother “more in the last year than I have done for many, many years.”

“My grandmother and I have a really good relationship, and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be,” he added.