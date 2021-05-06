Archie is the first child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth leads tributes to great-grandson Archie on his second birthday

Queen Elizabeth has lead the tributes to her great-grandson Archie on his second birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child together on May 6, 2019 – almost one year after they wed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen took to Instagram this morning via The Royal Family’s official account, where she shared a stunning snap of the couple with their son.

She wrote: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall also paid tribute to Archie on his special day via Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂”

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a stunning photo to mark the occasion, captioned: “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂”

Harry and Meghan live in Los Angeles with their son, and are expecting their second child – a baby girl.

Last month, Harry returned to the UK for the first time since he stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal family last March – as he attended his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

