Queen Elizabeth appears tearful as she attends late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service

Queen Elizabeth appeared tearful as she attended her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The 95-year-old wore a green outfit to Westminster Abbey as she paid tribute to her beloved husband of 73 years, who died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

As ‘God Save the Queen’ played throughout the church, the Queen was seen grabbing a tissue and wiping tears from her eyes.

Our beautiful Queen Elizabeth reflects at a memorial service for her much beloved late husband Prince Philip.😥😥😥 God Save Our Gracious Queen, & long may she reign.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/K6SPAZodZm — President Elect Jay. 😎 🇬🇧🇺🇲🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@ourcountrysgone) March 29, 2022

Viewers at home took to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking scene.

One fan tweeted: “Oh, I had sudden tears watching the Queen as the national anthem was sung in Westminster Abbey just now. But her smile is still so beautiful. Green must have been Prince Philip’s favourite colour…”

Another wrote: “Oh no. I don’t think I’ve ever seen The Queen look so emotional as she did just then during God Save the Queen. She had tears in her eyes. I’m far from a royalist, but that was clearly a widow having a moment of grief #PrincePhilip”.

Since Prince Philip’s funeral last April was scaled down due to Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony on Tuesday gave attendees from charities and organisations Prince Philip worked with the opportunity to pay tribute to him.

The Queen was escorted to the service by her son Prince Andrew, who settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre six weeks ago.

Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, also shed a tear at the memorial. The 33-year-old was seen standing next to her cousin Prince William and wiping away tears.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, also attended the service.