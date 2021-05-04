The royal welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank in February

Princess Eugenie shares adorable new photos of her newborn son August

Princess Eugenie has shared adorable photos of her newborn son.

The 31-year-old welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank in February, who they named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Paying tribute to her husband on his birthday on Monday, Eugenie shared a series of sweet snaps of Jack with their baby boy.

She captioned the post: “You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love 😍🥳❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Eugenie gave birth to August at the Portland Hospital in Central London on February 9th.

August’s middle name ‘Philip’ pays tribute to his great-grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

August is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie married Jack, a wine merchant from London, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

