Princess Diana’s brother shares unseen childhood picture to mark her 60th birthday

The Princess died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36

Charles Spencer has shared an unseen childhood image his sister Princess Diana in honor of her 60th birthday.

The picture, shared on the Althorp House Instagram account, shows a young Diana standing in front of her childhood home.

He captioned the post: “Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. 1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer’s day, Diana’s parents always remembered.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Althorp House (@althorphouse)

“She was born in Park House, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.”

“Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana’s father, the 8th Earl Spencer,” he added.

Along with posting the tribute, Charles attended the unveiling of a statue of the Princess with her two sons Prince Harry and Prince William at Kensington Palace.

The first photos of the commemorative statue of Princess Diana have been released. Princes William and shared their reactions to the touching tribute with sculptor Ian @RankBroadley and their late mother’s siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Charles Spender. pic.twitter.com/n3T5GfI5uC — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 1, 2021

The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who also attended the ceremony.

Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in 1997 at the age of 36.

15 people attended the intimate ceremony at Kensington Palace today due to coronavirus restrictions, including Prince Harry, Prince William, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)