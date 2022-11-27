Princess Beatrice reacts to Mike Tindall’s shock departure from I’m A Celeb

Princess Beatrice has reacted to Mike Tindall’s shock departure from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips, was voted off the show on Saturday night.

Fans were left shocked by Mike’s departure, with many believing he deserved a place in tonight’s final.

Princess Beatrice, who is the cousin of Mike’s wife Zara, took to Twitter on Saturday night after he left the jungle.

She tweeted: “He is just the greatest @miketindall13.”

After leaving the jungle on Saturday, Mike reunited with his wife Zara in a sweet moment.

He hugged her tightly at the end of the bridge, and told her: “I’ve missed you so much.”

Actor Owen Warner, footballer Jill Scott and politician Matt Hancock have made it to the final of I’m A Celeb, and are all vying to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

The final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.