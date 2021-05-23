Prince William recalls the ‘painful’ moment he found out about Princess Diana’s death

The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when his mother died in a car crash

Prince William has recalled the “painful” moment he found out about his mother’s death.

The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when Princess Diana died in a car crash in August 1997, while she was being chased by paparazzi in Paris.

On Saturday, May 22, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland, where he opened up about the “dark days of grief” that followed his beloved mum’s death.

He said in a speech: “Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died.”

“Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk [church] that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.”

“As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep,” the 38-year-old continued.

“And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 years ago this year, that I first met Catherine,” he added, referring to his wife Kate Middleton.

“Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here to,” William said of his three children.

"We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."