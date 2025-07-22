Prince William and Prince Harry’s 20-year-old cousin found dead at home

The British royal family is grieving the tragic death of Rosie Roche, a relative of Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to The Times, the 20-year-old passed away at her home on July 14. She was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle.

An inquest held on July 21 at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court revealed that Rosie was discovered by her mother and sister.

According to reports, she had been preparing to leave for a trip with friends, and a firearm was found near the scene.

Area Coroner Grant Davies stated that authorities had ruled out foul play, and that her death was being treated as “non-suspicious, with no third-party involvement.”

The inquest has been adjourned until October 25.

A formal announcement of her passing was published in The Yorkshire Post on July 19.

It read: “Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”

The family plans to hold a private funeral, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.

Rosie was a first-year English literature student at Durham University.

Wendy Powers, Principal of University College, said she would be “sorely missed”.