Prince William and Kate Middleton to sue Tatler magazine over ‘cruel and sexist’ piece

In an unusual move the couple are starting legal action

Prince William and Kate Middleton to sue Tatler magazine over ‘cruel and...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have started legal action against Tatler magazine, after the publication of a “cruel” and “sexist” article.

In a cover story called Catherine The Great, Kate was accused of being “exhausted and feeling trapped” since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family, while her mother was called a “terrible snob” by unnamed sources.

It comes after Kensington Palace issued a statement hitting out at the magazine for publishing a “swathe of inaccuracies and false representations”.

The Duke and Duchess are also said to be hurt about the criticism of her family, her children and her weight in the article.

In the piece Kate is compared to William’s mother Princess Diana, who suffered eating disorders: “Kate has become perilously thin, just like – some point out – Princes Diana.”

A Royal source told The Mail on Sunday: “That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst.

“The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It’s preposterous and downright wrong.

“The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate’s sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it’s immune from action as it’s read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference.

“It’s ironic that the Royals’ favourite magazine is being trashed by them. The Duchess is a naturally shy woman who is doing her best.”

Tatler’s article also claimed that Kate, 38, had a row with Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

According to the piece the pair clashed because Meghan wanted Princess Charlotte to not wear tights on her big day, which is against royal protocol.

“There was an incident at the wedding rehearsal. It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not,” an insider is quoted as saying.

“Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn’t want them to. The photographs suggest that Meghan won.’ But Kensington Palace insists the story is wrong.”

However, now sources have told The Mail on Sunday that the fall-out was actually over Meghan’s reaction to Kate’s request that the hem of Charlotte’s dress be lengthened.

And apparently it is this row that left the Duchess of Cambridge “in tears”.

In a statement issued Kensington Palace hit out at the article: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

However Tatler then issued its own statement, saying: “Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources.

“Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

According to reports Tatler had approached Kensington Palace back in February, looking for her to pose for a cover shot.

But it is believed specific accusations were not put to the Palace.

