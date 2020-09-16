The royals showed off their social media savviness

Prince William and Kate Middleton take part in new social media trend

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken part in a new social media trend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their social media savviness as they posted their first Instagram Reel on the app.

The couple shared a 15 second clip of them supporting a local business, as they helped out at London bagel shop Beigel Bake.

Sharing the Reel on Tuesday, the royals wrote: “A visit to one of London’s most iconic bagel shops to see behind the scenes!”

They added: “@beigel_bake was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic but is back to 24hrs and continuing to support their local community 🥯”

Instagram launched the new feature last month, allowing users to create short videos set to music – similar to the popular app TikTok.

The launch of Reels came in the same month that US President Donald Trump signed executive orders prohibiting US residents from doing any business with TikTok.

Speaking about the ban, Trump said: “To protect our nation, I took action to address the threat posed by one mobile application, TikTok. Further action is needed to address a similar threat posed by another mobile application, WeChat.”

Earlier in the month, the US President vowed to take action against the popular app, telling reporters on Air Force One: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.”

Trump made the comments amid concerns the video-sharing app could be a tool for Chinese intelligence.

Head of global technology policy at Eurasia Group Paul Triolo said: “This is yet another watershed moment in the US-China technology cold war here where the US government is targeting these two very popular Chinese apps and basically saying they have national security problems.”

“It shows the depth of the US concern,” he added.

Beijing-based company ByteDance launched TikTok back in 2017, and the video-sharing app has an estimated billion users worldwide.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is the most popular user on the app, with a whopping 87.1 million followers.

The social media star recently revealed she’s been privately struggling with an eating disorder.

