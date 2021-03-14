Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet cards their children wrote for Princess Diana

The royal couple revealed their three children pay tribute to "Granny Diana" every Mother's Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet cards their children wrote for...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared sweet cards their children wrote for the late Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter on Sunday morning to mark Mother’s Day, and revealed their three children pay tribute to their “Granny Diana” each year.

The royal couple wrote: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.”

“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.”

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day,” they added.

But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day 💐 (2/2) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

The couple’s eldest child Prince George, 7, wrote in his card: “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx.”

Princess Charlotte, 5, penned “Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx.”

Two-year-old Louis decorated his card with a heart and stickers, before signing his name.

Diana, The Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a car accident on August 31st, 1997, leaving fans around the world shocked and devastated.

William’s younger brother Harry recently opened up about the death of his mother in his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.