Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘considering’ taking eldest children to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering taking their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral, and her state funeral will take place on Monday.

According to Page Six, the new Prince and Princess of Wales are debating whether to take George, 9, and his sister Charlotte, 7, to the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Their younger brother Prince Louis, 4, is believed to be too young to attend.

Sources told the outlet that the royal couple are still debating whether to bring George and Charlotte, who are now second and third in line to the throne.

It comes after Kate revealed how her children are coping with the death of their beloved great-grandmother.

The Princess of Wales explained her eldest son George “understands the loss” of his great-grandmother, while his younger siblings Charlotte and Louis “less so”.

The Queen’s state funeral will be attended by 500 foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden – who arrived in the UK Saturday night.

US President Joe Biden has arrived in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. The president and his wife will pay their respects to the monarch on Sunday as her coffin lies in Westminster Hall. Latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a pic.twitter.com/JdfgevwuUq — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 17, 2022