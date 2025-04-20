Prince William and family absent as royals gather for annual Easter service

Prince William and his family were notably absent as the royals gathered for Easter service, on Sunday.

At Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended their yearly Easter Sunday Mattins.

However, not only was Prince Harry absent from the service, but Prince William and his family failed to make an appearance.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Maundy Service in the Durham sunshine so special! 💐 🎶 Durham Miners Association Brass Band pic.twitter.com/PSGbqTARFI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2025

According to the Mirror, a source said the couple have chosen to spend time as a family, before their young children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, go back to school.

On Easter Sunday, the British royal family customarily attends the holiday worship service in St. George’s Chapel.

Despite the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been frequent attendees of the event in recent years—William has been going since childhood—they chose to spend the holiday in private with their kids instead of going out.

The couple also missed last year’s service due to Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis, which was revealed only a few weeks prior.

At @DurhamCathedral, The King and Queen attended the annual Maundy Service, during which His Majesty presented 76 men and 76 women with purses containing Maundy Money. The gifts recognise outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to people in their local area. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2025

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced that she was undergoing cancer treatment, which was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery that January.

After receiving chemotherapy for many months, the 43-year-old confirmed that she’s in remission in January 2025.

She wrote: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

“The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

“There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she wrote at the time.