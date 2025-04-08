Prince Harry’s lawyer says UK security stance is ‘unjustified’ in latest court update

Following his resignation from royal responsibilities, Prince Harry made a rare public appearance in Britain before London’s Royal Courts of Justice to challenge the government over security changes that his lawyer said were unwarranted.

King Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, is attempting to reverse a February 2020 ruling by the Home Office, the policing ministry, that said he would not be entitled to personal police protection while in the country.

Last year, the High Court refused Prince Harry permission to challenge the ruling, stating the decision was lawful.

However, following a direct application from Prince Harry’s lawyers, the Court of Appeal agreed to hear the case.

For the two-day hearing before three senior appeal court judges, Prince Harry showed up cheerful and waving.

He listened carefully as the case began in a crowded courtroom, sometimes writing notes to his legal team according to RTÉ.

A lawyer for Prince Harry, Shaheed Fatima said that Prince Harry had received “bespoke” treatment from the organisation that defends public and royal personalities, which was not the case for anyone else.

“It means he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment,” she said.

Shaheed reiterated that he was not seeking to be treated as he was when a working member of the royal family.

According to Prince Harry’s attorneys’ written filings, he and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in “a dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City” in 2023, and al-Qaeda had lately called for his assassination.

Before he resigned from his royal duties and relocated to the US with Ms. Markle in March 2020, Prince Harry and other senior royals had access to full publicly funded security protection.

Subsequently, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures determined that Harry would no longer be eligible for the same degree of funding from the state.

The government said that the prince’s appeal amounted to “a continued failure to see the wood for the trees” and that his security would depend on the situation in its plea to the court.