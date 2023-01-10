Prince Harry slams his late mother’s butler Paul Burrell in new memoir: ‘He milked her disappearance for money’

Prince Harry has slammed his late mother’s former butler Paul Burrell in his new memoir, which was published today.

In his autobiography SPARE, the 38-year-old accused Princess Diana’s “dear friend” of “milking her disappearance for money”.

The 64-year-old, who previously served as a footman for the Queen, was Diana’s personal butler for 10 years until her untimely death in 1997.

Five years after Diana was tragically killed in a car crash, Paul released a controversial book called A Royal Duty – which featured private details about her life behind closed doors.

At the time, Clarence House issued a statement on behalf of Prince Harry and Prince William, which accused Paul of “cold and overt betrayal”.

In response to their statement, Diana’s former butler suggested meeting with the Princes, and said he would “love to give them a piece of my mind”.

In his new memoir, Harry reveals he learned about the book when he was working as a farmhand in Australia at the age of 19.

The Duke of Sussex said he received a package from Buckingham Palace, which warned him of a “delicate matter”.

Harry wrote: “Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing. It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centring version of events.”

“My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this.”

“He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”

Harry said he wanted to fly back to the UK to “confront” Paul, but his father and brother convinced him not to.

Instead, they decided to issue a “united condemnation”, but Harry admitted he had “nothing to do with the drafting” of the statement, and said he would have gone “much further”.

The 38-year-old also revealed he wanted to meet with Paul, but for some reason it never happened.

He wrote: “I didn’t know why; I presume the Palace quashed it. I told myself: Shame. I thought of that man as the one errant steer that got away that summer.”