Prince Harry ‘saddened and disappointed’ by Remembrance Day snub

Prince Harry is reportedly “saddened and disappointed”, after the Royal family didn’t lay a wreath on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday.

According to reports, the Duke asked for a wreath to be placed at the London memorial on his behalf, as he was not able to be in the U.K.

It’s understood organisers created a display and set it aside for Harry, but palace officials decided against laying his wreath, because he’s no longer a working member of the institution.

An insider has since told PEOPLE: “[Harry] understands that he doesn’t have the same formal role in the family as he used to. But he was saddened and disappointed by the decision.”

Prince William and Prince Charles were among the royals who paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

The Queen and Kate Middleton watched the ceremony from a balcony, alongside Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall.

After his request was denied, Harry and Meghan Markle marked Remembrance Sunday in their own way by laying a wreath at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The couple also placed flowers at the gravesites of two soldiers who fought for Commonwealth armed forces.