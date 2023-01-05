Prince Harry reveals he lost his virginity to ‘an older woman’ in a ‘field behind a pub’

Prince Harry has revealed he lost his virginity to “an older woman” in a “field behind a pub”.

In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the experience as “a quick ride”.

He writes: “Inglorious episode. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me, unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

The 38-year-old continued: “Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Harry did not name the woman and last month, actress Elizabeth Hurley shut down speculation she was the mystery lady.

She told The Times: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha! No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

Harry famously dated Chelsy Davy on and off from 2004 to 2011. The father-of-two was also romantically linked to the late Caroline Flack, Camila Romestrand and Ellie Goulding in the past. He started dating Suits star Meghan Markle in 2016, and the couple tied the knot two years later. Harry’s bombshell memoir, titled Spare, is set to be released on January 10. Promoting the release of his bombshell book, the 38-year-old recently filmed two TV interviews, which will both air on January 8.