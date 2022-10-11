Prince Harry reveals he and wife Meghan Markle have three ‘emotional support dogs’

Prince Harry has revealed he and his wife Meghan Markle have three “emotional support dogs”.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the winners of the Inspirational WellChild Award via video conference on Monday on World Mental Health Day.

The 38-year-old was joined by one of his pets on the call, and he said: “I’ll tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm.”

He added: “I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children,” referencing his 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have a black Labrador called Pula, and two rescue beagles called Guy and Mia.

Harry continued: “Between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day.”

The father-of-two added that the pets are also “emotional support dogs” when they “are behaving”.

Harry and Meghan have been living in Montecito, California since they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in 2020.

The couple are reportedly on the hunt for a new home, and are said to be eying up properties in the nearby Hope Ranch community.

The affluent private neighborhood has luxury amenities such as country club, golf club, tennis court and equestrian trails.

Homes in the community are reportedly priced as high as $22million.