Prince Harry receives public apology – as his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers is settled

The Duke of Sussex launched libel action over an article published in October

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers has been settled, with an apology issued to the royal.

The Duke of Sussex launched libel action over a Mail On Sunday article published in October, which claimed he had not been in contact with the British Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March.

The article also suggested the father-of-one snubbed former Chief of General Staff Lord Dannatt, after failing to respond to a letter from him.

Shortly after the article was published, lawyers for the royal issued a legal warning to the publication, which accused the tabloid of making “false and defamatory” claims.

The article has since been corrected, with an apology being issued to Harry and a donation being made to his Invictus Games Foundation.

The amendments read: “An article on October 25 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff.

“We not understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it.

“We apologise to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

The news comes after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s trial of her case against Associated Newspapers was postponed until late next year.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the publisher for printing a “private and confidential” letter she sent her estranged father Thomas Markle in 2018.

The mother-of-one is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.