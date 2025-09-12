Prince Harry hopes to ‘reset his relationship’ with the Royal family after reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to “reset his relationship” with the Royal family, after his recent reunion with his father King Charles.

According to the Daily Mail, his return to the UK this week “may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”

During his visit, Harry was able to land himself a 54-minute meeting with his father – marking the first time they have seen each other in 19 months.

After their meeting, a royal source told the newspaper: “It’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK.

“It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”

The King has not seen his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in three years, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2021.

The same source said: “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull. He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s spokesman said he “obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends and just generally being able to support the incredible causes that mean so much to him.”

As for the Duchess of Sussex, she remained back in California with Archie and Lilibet.