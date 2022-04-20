Prince Harry dodges question about Prince Charles and Prince William during TV interview

Prince Harry awkwardly dodged a question about his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William during an interview on US television.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was asked if he “misses” Charles and William now that he lives in California.

The 37-year-old admitted he yearns for his family “massively”, but refused to say whether he misses his father and brother in particular.

When asked if he’s missed his family since moving to the US, Harry said: “Yes, I think especially over the last two years, how do you not miss your family?”

Kotb then pressed whether he missed seeing his father and brother, and the Duke responded: “For me, at the moment, I’m here, focused on these guys and these families.”

“When I go back, the focus is my family, who I miss massively.”

Harry was speaking from the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, an international sports competition he founded for wounded service members and veterans.

During the same interview, the father-of-two opened up about his recent visit with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and revealed whether he will attend her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

He said: “I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things: security issues and everything else.”

“So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”

The British monarch is yet to meet Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, who was born last June.

Harry continued: “It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice.”

“We have a really special relationship. We talk about things she can’t talk about with anyone else.”

When asked to share his favourite thing about the Queen, he said: “Her sense of humour, and her ability to see the humour in so many different things.”

Prince Harry on his recent visit with the queen:

HODA: How did it feel, being back? Being with her?

