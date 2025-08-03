Prince Harry denies claims of ‘physical fight’ with Prince Andrew following new book revelations

Prince Harry has denied claims made in a new book that he once got into a physical fight with Prince Andrew.

In a new book titled, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, royal expert Andrew Lownie alleged the pair got into a “heated argument” at a family gathering in 2013 over “something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.”

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE of the claims: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The book claimed the situation reportedly escalated to the point where “punches were thrown.”

The book further alleged that Prince Andrew questioned Harry and Meghan’s relationship, calling her an “opportunist.”

According to author Andrew Lownie’s book, tensions between Prince Andrew, 65, and both of his nephews have been simmering for years.

Additionally, it claimed that Prince William had privately voiced contempt for Andrew and his ex-wife, 65-year-old Sarah Ferguson, and had pushed behind the scenes to force Andrew out of Royal Lodge, the Windsor mansion he still occupies.

Prince Harry has expressed his desire for reconciliation despite the family’s long-standing conflicts, but he remains adamant about keeping his wife and children safe.

In May, he told the BBC: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he continued.

“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”