Prince Harry demands apology from the Royal family for wife Meghan: ‘You know what you did’

Prince Harry has demanded an apology from the Royal family for his wife Meghan Markle.

In a new interview with The Telegraph to promote his autobiography SPARE, the Duke of Sussex said the rift between them and his family was “so avoidable”.

The 38-year-old revealed he’s willing to “forgive” his family, but said they would have to apologise to his wife first.

“You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean,” he said.

Harry claimed “if people had listened” when he first expressed his concerns, there would be no rift between them.

“That’s the saddest part about it – it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves,” he told the newspaper.

The 38-year-old also admitted the initial draft of his book was twice as long – but he had to remove a lot of details for the sake of his father and brother.

Harry said: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.”

“But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

While Harry has claimed he held back information in his book, the Duke of Sussex did accuse his brother Prince William of physically attacking him in 2019 following a row over his wife Meghan.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have said they will not comment on the contents of the book.

However, insiders have claimed the Royal family are “rattled” over the claims in Harry’s memoir.