Prince Harry cleared of bullying claims in charity row but ‘all sides’ are to blame

Prince Harry has been cleared of bullying claims in charity row but “all sides” are to blame, the charity regulator has found.

Following a contentious boardroom disagreement that resulted in Prince Harry and other trustees resigning earlier this year, the Charity Commission has released its conclusions regarding whistleblower charges.

The organisation has not been sanctioned, and Sophie Chandauka’s current leadership is still in place.

However, the commission chastised “all parties” for permitting a “damaging” disagreement to unfold in public.

The row saw Prince Harry accused of being a “toxic” brand by the charity’s chair, Sophie Chandauka.

Following this, he stepped down, claiming that his and the trustees’ relationship with her was “beyond repair” and that they had been subjected to “blatant lies.”

Sentebale was set up in 2006 to help children and young people in southern Africa, particularly those affected by HIV and Aids.

Speaking on Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips in March, Dr Sophie didn’t hold back as she took aim at Prince Harry.

“The only reason I’m here… is because at some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director,” she said.

“And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, on me and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisations and their family? That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale.”

Dr Sophie also accused the Duke of unleashing “the Sussex machine” on her and Sentebale’s staff.

A source close to the former trustees of the Sentebale charity has described her claims as “completely baseless”.

A source said the ex-trustees “fully expected this publicity stunt and reached their collective decision with this in mind. They remain firm in their resignation, for the good of the charity, and look forward to the adjudication of the truth”.

Prince Harry released a joint statement with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, saying they had established the charity “in honour of our mothers.”

The statement said: “With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.”

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.”

Although details around the argument are sparse, it was reportedly over a decision to focus on fundraising in Africa.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable… We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about.”

In her own statement, Dr Chandauka shared that she will not be intimidated, and said: “For me, this is not a vanity project from which I can resign when I am called to account.”

She explained that she had reported the trustees to the Charity Commission and that a UK court had issued an injunction to stop them removing her.

“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct,” Dr Chandauka said.

She added that this was a “story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the cover-up that ensued.”

In relation to the controversy, a Charity Commission representative stated they are “aware of concerns about the governance of Sentebale […] We are assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps.”

Prince Harry was inspired to start up the charity after spending two months in Lesotho, which has one of the world’s highest rates of HIV and Aids, when he took a gap year in 2004.

Last October, the Prince travelled to Africa to speak with the young people of Lesotho about the “massive difference” Sentebale was making.

In addition to this, he was also pictured with Dr Chandauka at a charity polo match in Florida.

Five former trustees also released a statement that said resigning was “devastating” but the “result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board.”

They said they were forced to step down as they could not allow Sentebale to take on the “legal and financial burden” of a lawsuit brought by the chairwoman “to block us from voting her out after our request for her resignation was rejected.”

They added that the decision to step down was “not a choice willingly made, but rather something we felt forced into in order to look after the charity.”