Prince Harry announces his Invictus Games have been cancelled for a second time due to the pandemic

The sporting event was set to take place in the Netherlands this Spring

Prince Harry has announced his Invictus Games have been cancelled for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The international sporting event is adapted for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel, and was created by the Duke of Sussex in 2014.

The royal was joined by JJ Chalmers, Dave Henson, former US captain Will Reynolds and David Wiseman in a video message shared on Tuesday, where they announced the cancellation of the games.

They said: “To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you. And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invictus Games Foundation (@weareinvictusgames) A joint statement signed by Prince Harry, Sir Keith Mills and Mark de Kruif read: “We are Invictus: from the communities that host and cherish the Games, and the competitors who display unshakeable resilience and commitment as they prepare for and participate in the Games, to the families and network of supporters who support these men and women on their journey to competition.” “For so many around the world, the Invictus community included, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes, and plans. But our unwavering mission is one bound by resilience and community—and that mission will continue to shine through between now and Spring 2022, when we hope to see everybody in person again in The Hague.” “For now, we are continuing to plan programming, opportunities to connect safely during the foreseeable future, and ways to infuse the spirit of Invictus in your own communities over the coming year. We’re excited to share more soon.”