Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is heard speaking for the first time in Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is heard speaking for the first time the couple’s new Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together on May 6, 2019 – a baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which joined Netflix this morning, the three-year-old makes an adorable cameo.

As Meghan looks at the sunset, she asks Archie how he would describe it.

He replies in an American accent: “It’s beautiful.”

In episode three, Meghan reveals that her son’s favourite song is Bennie And the Jets by Elton John.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child together on June 4 last year – a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

The family-of-four live in Montecito, California, where Meghan and Harry relocated to after they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now, and Volume II will join the streaming giant on December 15.