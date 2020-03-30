The royal couple have recently relocated to North America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s first birthday party revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to throw their son Archie two parties for his upcoming first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to North America, and will host a soiree for their North American and Uk family branches.

A source told Us Weekly that one celebration will be with the royal family in the UK, and another with family and friends.

Archie’s birthday, which falls on May 6th, is set to be an outdoor event in the UK.

The source said that the family will be “celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral.”

The Duke and Duchess have reportedly “talked to the Queen about having a picnic on the grounds.”

“Archie loves being outside…He gets so excited at seeing all the trees.”

“Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything—he’ll often end up covered in mud!” the source added.

Archie’s second party will be attended by friends of the royal couple, as well as Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.