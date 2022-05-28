Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘to keep a low profile’ during UK visit for Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to keep a low profile during their trip to the UK next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently confirmed they will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children Archie and Lilibet in June.

The couple, who will likely stay at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, are expected to attend a number of official engagements with the Royal Family – including a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

However, Harry and Meghan will not be invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, will also not be present on the balcony.

According to the Telegraph, the Sussexes will limit their public outings next week, and will be spending time with family privately.

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Harry’s grandmother’s historic 70 years on the throne.

This will be the first time Harry and Meghan bring both their children to the UK, and the Queen will finally get to meet her great granddaughter Lilibet, whose named after her.

The couple will also be celebrating their daughter’s first birthday on Saturday, June 4.

According to the Daily Mail, the British monarch will “welcome Harry and Meghan with open arms”.

However, sources have claimed the Queen doesn’t want “any family issues” to “overshadow” the celebrations.

The couple were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle last month.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”