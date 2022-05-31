Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘renew their lease at Frogmore Cottage’ ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly renewed their lease at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the UK later this week with their children Archie and Lilibet to join in the celebrations.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple have quietly renewed their lease at Frogmore Cottage, where they briefly lived after getting married, and they are set to stay there this week.

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Harry’s grandmother’s historic 70 years on the throne.

Meghan and Harry are expected to attend a number of official engagements with the Royal Family over the weekend – including a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

However, they will not be invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, will also not be present on the balcony.

This will be the first time Harry and Meghan bring both their children to the UK, and the Queen will finally get to meet her great granddaughter Lilibet, whose named after her.

The couple will also be celebrating their daughter’s first birthday on Saturday, June 4.

According to the Daily Mail, the British monarch will “welcome Harry and Meghan with open arms”.

However, sources have claimed the Queen doesn’t want “any family issues” to “overshadow” the celebrations.

Meghan and Harry were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle last month.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”