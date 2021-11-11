Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare red carpet appearance

During their red carpet appearance, Meghan was asked by a reporter: “Meghan, are you proud of your husband?”

The former Suits star smiled and sweetly responded: “I’m always proud of him, yes.”

Reporter: “Meghan, are you proud of your husband?” Meghan : “I’m always proud of him!” I’m in love with this two.

pic.twitter.com/cMxLsv70s2 — HARRY AND MEGHAN (@bestofharryandm) November 10, 2021

The gala “recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation”.

Harry, who moved to California with his wife in 2020, presented the Intrepid Valor Award to “service members and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family last year, share two children – Archie (2) and Lilibet Diana (5 months old).