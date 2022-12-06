Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose TWO senior Archewell employees ahead of Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost two senior employees from their company Archewell, just days before the release of their Netflix docuseries.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Archewell boss Mandana Dayani has stepped down to her role after less than 18 months.

In a statement, Archewell said: “Ms. Dayani was brought on during [the Sussexes’] parental leave to move the company and its projects forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANDANA DAYANI (@mandanadayani)

“Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for The Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.”

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of The Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends,” the statement added.

Page Six reported earlier this week that Meghan and Harry’s head of audio, who was in charge of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, has also left Archewell.

According to the outlet, Rebecca Sananès is moving on after just over a year at the company and is keen to launch her own project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Sananès (@rebzsays)

It has not yet been revealed if Meghan’s podcast will return for a second season.

Volume I of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, simply titled Harry & Meghan, joins the streaming giant on December 8.

Volume II of the six-part series, which will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced, will join Netflix on December 15.

Check out the trailer below: