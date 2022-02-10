Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

The 73-year-old, who first contracted the virus in March 2020, is currently self-isolating.

Clarence House said in a statement: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.”

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccines last February.

To make sure you get trusted and reliable information on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the HSE.

