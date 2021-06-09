Prince Charles reacts to the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet during official engagement

The Prince of Wales has become a grandfather for the fifth time

Prince Charles reacts to the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet during official...

Prince Charles reacted to the birth of his granddaughter, Lilibet, during an official engagement on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old’s son Prince Harry welcomed a baby girl with his wife Meghan Markle on June 4, named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

During a tour of the BMW Mini factory on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales referenced Lili’s birth during a speech.

“Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.” 🚘 HRH reflects on four generations of sustainable cars at @MINIUK today. pic.twitter.com/SqGZm515gN — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 8, 2021

Charles said: “The development of technology like electric vehicles… is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child on Sunday.

After the news hit headlines, Charlies and his wife Camilla shared their support via Instagram.

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana 🎊 Wishing them all well at this special time. pic.twitter.com/ucJZIm2kqH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2021

Sharing a throwback photo of Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie, they wrote: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this time.”

The Sussexes’ second child is affectionately named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Her middle name Diana also honours Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales, who tragically died in a car accident back in 1997.