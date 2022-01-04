Prince Charles makes rare comments about his son Prince Harry following their rift

Prince Charles has made rare comments about his son Prince Harry, following their rift.

Amid reports the pair are back on speaking terms, the Prince of Wales praised his youngest son on his climate change work, saying his is “proud” of the Duke of Sussex.

In an essay for US magazine Newsweek about climate change, the 73-year-old wrote: “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years.”

“My younger son Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being not zero.”

Prince Harry’s fall-out with his father hit headlines last year, following his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sitting alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex claimed Charles stopped taking his calls and cut him off financially after they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

The couple made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the bombshell interview.

At one point, Meghan alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

When asked to share who was having those conversations, the couple refused to reveal their identity as it would be “very damaging” to them.

Last month, Clarence House was forced to deny claims Prince Charles asked about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s children, following the publication of a new book.

In Christopher Andersen’s new book ‘Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’, it was alleged Charles had a conversation with his wife Camilla about how their children would look.

According to the book, the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2017, Charles asked: “I wonder what the children will look like?”

Camilla was reportedly surprised and said: “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

The book claims Charles then raised the question: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

A Clarence House spokesperson later slammed the accusation, and told PA: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Meghan and Harry moved to Canada shortly after stepping down for their roles, and they currently reside in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California with their son Archie and their daughter Lilibet Diana.