Prince Charles is ALREADY out of isolation – despite Coronavirus diagnosis just 7 days ago

The future King only stayed in isolation for a week

Prince Charles is ALREADY out of isolation – despite Coronavirus diagnosis just...

Prince Charles has already left self-isolation, just seven days after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The future King of England, 71, isolated for just one week, based on “medical guidelines” according to a statement from the Royal family.

Charles spent the week in Scotland after testing positive last week and displaying “mild symptoms”.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested but did not have the virus, however she also self-isolated.

A Palace official said the prince was in good health.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said.

The news has confused many, as people are being urged to self-isolate for two weeks if they display symptoms, or if they test positive for COVID-19.

