Prince Charles and Prince Harry ‘on speaking terms again’ following rift

Prince Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly on speaking terms again.

According to Page Six, the “channels of communication are open” between them, but the Prince of Wales is yet to meet his granddaughter Lilibet, who was born in June.

A royal insider told the outlet: “Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad.”

“I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open.”

While the pair are on speaking terms again, the source added: “I don’t think it’s all roses.”

“It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week.”

Prince Harry’s rift with his father hit headlines earlier this year, following his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sitting alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex claimed Charles stopped taking his calls and cut him off financially after they stepped down as senior working royals last year.

The couple made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the interview.

At one point, Meghan alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

When asked to share who was having those conversations, the couple refused to reveal their identity as it would be “very damaging” to them.

Earlier this week, Clarence House was forced to deny claims Prince Charles asked about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s children, following the publication of a new book.

In Christopher Andersen’s new book ‘Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’, it was alleged Charles had a conversation with his wife Camilla about how their children would look.

According to the book, the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2017, Charles asked: “I wonder what the children will look like?”

Camilla was reportedly surprised and said: “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

The book claims Charles then raised the question: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

A Clarence House spokesperson later slammed the accusation, and told PA: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet Diana, on June 4 this year.