Prince Charles and Camilla receive their COVID-19 vaccines

Prince Charles and Camilla have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Prince of Wales contracted the virus back in March last year, and has now received the jab along with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple are in the UK’s fourth priority group, as they are both over the age of 70.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations.”

In a statement after Charles contracted Covid, Clarence House revealed he was showing “mild” symptoms, and that Camille has tested negative.

According to reports, Prince William also contracted the virus back in April.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip received their jabs, which were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.