Prince Andrew wanted by US government for questioning over Jeffrey Epstein allegations

The Prince has hit back at the Department of Justice

The US government have claimed they are seeking Prince Andrew out for questioning – in relation to his relationship with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 60, has yet to speak to the US Department of Justice despite saying he would during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview last November.

The Department of Justice has now requested for ‘mutual legal assistance’ from the Home Office in the UK, which could mean Prince Andrew would end up testifying in court.

The Prince has always denied any wrongdoing of his friendship with Jeffrey, and is now denying he did not cooperate with the US government over their investigation into the billionaire.

In a statement, Prince Andrew’s legal team said he had made himself available for questioning several times.

“Importantly, the DOJ advised us that the duke is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein and that they sought his confidential, voluntary cooperation,” they said.

“In the course of these discussions, we asked the DOJ to confirm that our co-operation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential, in accordance with the ordinary rules that apply to voluntary co-operation with the DOJ.

“We were given an unequivocal assurance that our discussions and the interview process would remain confidential.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation.

“In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered,” the statement ended.