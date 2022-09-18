Ad
Prince Andrew pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I will forever hold you close to my heart’

Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal, accompanied his statement with a black-and-white photo of his mum holding him as a baby back in 1960.

He wrote: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.”

“Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.”

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.”

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide. God save The King,” he concluded the statement.

 

The 62-year-old was stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages by his mother earlier this year, amid his civil lawsuit in the US over allegations of sexual assault.

The Duke of York, who has since settled the lawsuit, has always denied the claims.

