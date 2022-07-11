Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Pippa Middleton welcomes third child with husband James Matthews

Credit: WENN.com
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with her husband James Matthews.

According to PEOPLE, the 38-year-old gave birth to a baby girl a couple of weeks ago.

Pippa, who is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, sparked pregnancy speculation when she was spotted with a “baby bump” at the Party at the Palace concert in London last month.

Pippa and her husband James, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child in 2018 – a baby boy named Arthur Michael William.

They welcomed their second child together last March – a daughter named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews.

James is the brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews – who is married to Irish presenter Vogue Williams.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us