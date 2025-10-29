New report claims Prince William threatened to ‘strip Eugenie and Beatrice of titles’ if parents stayed in royal house

A new report has claimed Prince William threatened to “strip Eugenie and Beatrice titles” if their parents stayed in royal house.

In response to accusations of their connections to pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are rumoured to have finally decided to leave Royal Lodge, the 30-room house they have shared since 2008.

However, according to BBC broadcaster Emily Maitlis, who conducted the infamous 2019 Newsnight interview with Andrew, the Prince of Wales may have met with the princesses last week.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Emily said: “There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.”

“They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen.”

“Obviously you can see why Andrew as a father would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may,” she continued.

“What we learned what was going to happen on Thursday was that [King] Charles, fresh from the Vatican and his audience with the Pope, was going to come via Royal Lodge to be seen in other words reading the riot act to his brother.”

The conference was reportedly canceled by King Charles and the meeting between William, Beatrice, and Eugenie has not been confirmed.

According to royal sources, the disgraced 65-year-old prince will willingly vacate the 30-room country house amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his “peppercorn rent.”

However, it is said that Andrew has a private tenancy with the crown estate for Frogmore Cottage, which he wishes to move into in exchange for leaving the Grade II-listed mansion.

Fergie, Andrew’s 66-year-old ex-wife, is reportedly targeting the Prince and Princess of Wales’ present residence, Adelaide Cottage, which is close by.

The eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, a Grade II-listed home in Windsor Great Park, will be the new home for William, Kate, and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A source told The Sun: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the palace yet.”

“He [Andrew] is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up.”

The source added: “It’s incredible that they [Andrew and Sarah] are willing to go their own separate ways. But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both.”